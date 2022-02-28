Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 37,000 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 240.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 209.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after acquiring an additional 83,751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,318.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,372 shares of company stock worth $106,808,329 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $133.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.16. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 169.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

