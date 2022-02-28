Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 765,984 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 765,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,000. Nasdaq makes up approximately 2.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ opened at $172.71 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

