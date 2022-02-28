Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $19.24 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,513 shares of company stock worth $71,071,961. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $147.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average is $288.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

