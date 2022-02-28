Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 128,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

TSM opened at $109.28 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $566.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

