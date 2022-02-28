Lisk (LSK) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00004096 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $200.71 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001433 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

