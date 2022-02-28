LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPSN. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.97.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

