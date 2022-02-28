LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.