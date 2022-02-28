Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$108.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LBLCF. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$103.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.88.

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

