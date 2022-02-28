Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.30.

Shares of L opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$61.20 and a one year high of C$105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$94.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$577,541.67. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

