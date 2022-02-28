Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOCL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:LOCL opened at $5.95 on Friday. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

