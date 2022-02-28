Lotto (LOTTO) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $17.36 million and approximately $4,855.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00263142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

