LPL Financial LLC Acquires 24,988 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291,447 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,781,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 129,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,853,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,979,000 after acquiring an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

