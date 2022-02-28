LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,665,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $70.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.