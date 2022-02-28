LPL Financial LLC Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,807.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 732,859 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,343.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 626.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $198.13 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $173.76 and a 12-month high of $218.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.41 and its 200 day moving average is $206.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

