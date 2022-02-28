LPL Financial LLC Purchases 29,504 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.17 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52.

