LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $191.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

