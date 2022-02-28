Lumbard & Kellner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,436 shares of company stock worth $1,348,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $409.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $291.60 and a 52 week high of $411.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.26 and its 200 day moving average is $374.49. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

