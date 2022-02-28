Lumbard & Kellner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 158,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,423,000.
Shares of EIDO stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $24.80.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.