Lumbard & Kellner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 158,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,423,000.

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

