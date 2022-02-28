Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Reduced by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $1,003,447. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

