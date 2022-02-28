Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

M opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Macy’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

