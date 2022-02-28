Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,670 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $42,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $173.92 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

