Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Down 15.4%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) shares fell 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 103,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 23,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13.
Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)
Recommended Stories
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.