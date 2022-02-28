Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Down 15.4%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) shares fell 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 103,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 23,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Get Magna Terra Minerals alerts:

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc, a gold/silver focused precious metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. The company owns 100% interests in three regional-scale gold projects in Atlantic Canada, including the Cape Spencer and Hawkins Love Projects in New Brunswick, and the Great Northern and Viking Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.