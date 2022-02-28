Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Magnite worth $15,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after purchasing an additional 739,754 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Magnite by 10.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magnite by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Magnite’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

