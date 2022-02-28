Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.41% of Magnite worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,275,000 after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Magnite by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magnite by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -471.51 and a beta of 2.28.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties.

