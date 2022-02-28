Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.51 and a beta of 2.28. Magnite has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 272,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 186,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

