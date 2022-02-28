Man Group plc Acquires 11,400 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 71,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $783.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

