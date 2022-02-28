Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 1,095.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,050 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

