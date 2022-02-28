Man Group plc Grows Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,926 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $229.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.71, for a total value of $14,335,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,353 shares of company stock worth $35,428,704. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

