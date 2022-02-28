Man Group plc Grows Stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,828 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Eastman Kodak worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 260,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Eastman Kodak (Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.