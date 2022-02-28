Man Group plc Has $762,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,517 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $2,913,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $993,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $70,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $180.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

