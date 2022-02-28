Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.13.

ALNY stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.