Man Group plc Sells 13,671 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

