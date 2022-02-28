Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE MTW traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $16.46. 5,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,997. The company has a market capitalization of $577.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

