Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

