Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) to report $24.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $25.49 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $120.70 million, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Markforged.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,795,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88. Markforged has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.87.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

