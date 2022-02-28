Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 41,506 Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

