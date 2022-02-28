Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 95,941 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 95,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,765,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,619,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 2,626.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $966.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.