Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.04 Million in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 438,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 533.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 89,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $41,638.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,275 shares of company stock valued at $200,865. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

