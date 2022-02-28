Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.07 Million in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 112,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 40.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $10.99 on Monday. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

