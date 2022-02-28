Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $106.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

