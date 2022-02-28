Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,416 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WNS were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

