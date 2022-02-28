Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 121,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.