Masari Price Tops $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $289,175.96 and approximately $92.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,267.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.18 or 0.06883636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00270691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.99 or 0.00815294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00071749 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00402340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00218409 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.