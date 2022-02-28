Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.63 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

