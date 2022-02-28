MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.
NYSE MTZ traded down $11.90 on Friday, hitting $79.05. 2,703,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,735. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.56.
About MasTec (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
