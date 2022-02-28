MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

NYSE MTZ traded down $11.90 on Friday, hitting $79.05. 2,703,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,735. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.