MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.17

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $77.17 and last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 2703863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

