MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.17

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $77.17 and last traded at $79.05, with a volume of 2703863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.
MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
