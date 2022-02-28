Master Contract Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,453.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $327,839.93 and approximately $39,453.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.55 or 0.06891642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071332 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00034762 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

