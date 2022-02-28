Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.21

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.21 and last traded at $109.87, with a volume of 3142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,274 shares of company stock worth $3,278,912. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

