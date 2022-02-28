Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,651,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $651,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,040 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

BDX traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.86. 5,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

