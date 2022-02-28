Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

